Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Colada





BRYAN, Texas — This week’s featured Brazos Buddy is Colada, a one-year-old Shepherd mix that’s looking to be adopted.

Colada arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society roughly a month ago with another dog named Piña to make the Piña-Colada duo. While they were originally strays from the street, Colada is a complete sweetheart that is very well-mannered and loves cuddles and spending time with people.

Like all pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Colada is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and is heartworm negative.

Colada is one of the pets currently being offered as a part of the Aggieland Humane Society’s 12 strays of Christmas adoption special, where you can adopt Colada or another pet for just $12.

If you’d like to adopt Colada, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.