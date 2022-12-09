Call of Duty Introducing New Groups Social Feature for Modern

The new Groups social feature coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 makes it easier to hop into a game with old friends or find some new ones.

Gathering some online friends for a few rounds of fragging in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is about to become a whole lot easier when the new Groups social feature launches for Infinity Ward and Raven Software’s hit online shooters. The new feature, arriving as part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Season 01 Reloaded update, seeks to make it easier to find like-minded players to battle with or against in the games’ multiplayer modes.

Offering notably different multiplayer experiences while sharing the same Call of Duty DNA, both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have managed to attract massive audiences since launching earlier this year. Featuring new game modes, player abilities, and multiplayer maps across the two games, the pair of shooters have something to offer fans of both traditional multiplayer action and Battle Royale gameplay. Even as player counts for the two shooters have grown, though, ongoing balance issues and glitches in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have left a sour taste in some gamers’ mouths.

In a new post on the Call of Duty blog discussing the new features coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as part of the Season 01 Reloaded update, Infinity Ward provided some key details about the Groups social feature coming to both games. Designed to be scalable, players can limit a group to just their friends or join larger communities built around preferred game modes, common interests, or even whether members are “weekend warriors or active daily.” With support for up to 5000 members per group, the new feature is a great way for leagues or groups affiliated with popular streamers to build and grow their communities.

When creating a new group, players will have the option of choosing the main language for the group as well as whether the group is public or private. Group owners will also be able to apply up to three labels to the group, making it easier for players to search for groups of like-minded gamers, while text channels ensure that group members can keep in touch or quickly find a squad to play with. While this new feature may not make up for the lack of trios playlists in Warzone 2, it should make it easier for groups both large and small to quickly find others to game with.

The Groups feature should be a welcome addition to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 when it arrives later this month. Whether finding friends for a round of DMZ, or some vehicular mayhem in Warzone 2’s Warzone Cup mode, Groups will make it easier than ever to jump right into the action.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

