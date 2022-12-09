Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Special Ops Raids Announced

A new game mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Special Ops mode was just announced at The Game Awards 2022. Known as Raids, these unique experiences have you and a small team of other players infiltrate a location, and will require teamwork and strategy to successfully pull off.

This first raid is titled “Episode 1: Atomgrad” and will be the first in a series of Raids coming in the near future. Atomgrad is the first-ever Raid in Call of Duty, so fans of the franchise will be treated to a whole new experience when trying it out for the first time. You will need to navigate through underwater passageways and gun down enemies as you make your way to the objective.

Raid Episode 01 is expected to arrive in MW2 on December 14 on available platforms. If you’re looking to up your movement game in MW2 or Warzone 2, here’s a brief guide on how to slide cancel on both controller and keyboard + mouse.