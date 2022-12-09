Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Adding Mini Royale and a Mode That Sounds

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is adding the Mini Royale game mode as well as a new mode that is similar to Rocket League.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is adding a Mini Royale mode and a new mode that sounds a lot like Rocket League, both of which will only be available for a limited time. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has offered a nice variety of game modes since its launch last month, though there are some missing modes that fans have complained about.

Namely, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is missing a regular Trios option. Right now, the only way Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players can play Trios is by playing the game in third-person or by playing the Unhinged variant. It’s unclear why a proper Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Trios mode isn’t in the game yet, but chances are good that the feature will be added at some point down the line. In the meantime, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players can check out some of the new game modes that are coming to the battle royale as part of its Season 1 Reloaded content.

One of these modes is called Warzone Cup, and it pits two teams of three against each other in what is essentially a soccer match. But in a Rocket League-style twist, players use ATVs to knock the ball into the goal. Players can also utilize a variety of gadgets to give themselves an edge against the competition, and like Rocket League, there’s even a speed boost option. Warzone Cup will be joined by Mini Royale (returning from Warzone 1), a small-scale version of the typical Warzone 2 experience where players are forced to fight in smaller zones. Whereas Warzone Cup will likely be a fairly rare playlist, Mini Royale playlists will come and go more frequently.





Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players can expect the Warzone Cup and Mini Royale to be added as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update on December 14 at 10am PT. They will be joined by a variety of other new content, including some new content for the Warzone 2 DMZ game mode. A new area called Building 21 is coming to DMZ with the Season 1 Reloaded, so fans of the game mode have that to look forward to next week as well.

Besides new game modes and locations, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is also getting a fan-requested feature with the December 14 update. On that day, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will finally have Combat Records, though with the caveat that the game will only keep track of the stats players earn from December 14 onwards.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

