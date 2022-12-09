Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 players have started uninstalling the

Even so, this hasn’t been enough to keep everyone hooked. In fact, as Gfinity reports, some players have now taken to Reddit to announce that they’re stepping away from the game altogether, not even a full month after its release.

Before we get into it, take a look at some spicy gameplay footage from Modern Warfare II below.

Reddit user GreasyMustardTiger_ kicked things off, claiming that “Warzone 2 has good bones, but the gameplay loop is not satisfying in its current state.” They added: “I’m personally putting this game down until some changes are made. […] You spend a ton of time looting and trying to find enemies, only to get absolutely destroyed in a millisecond to some dude behind you or to the side of you. Not to mention all of the bugs. […] This game definitely has potential but I’m already burnt out on it and wouldn’t be surprised if many people feel the same way.”

And, lo and behold, plenty of others are in the same boat. “Couldn’t agree more. [Time-to-kill] is stupid fast creating no out-playability and snipers aren’t even [one-shot] to the head with this TTK, it’s almost laughable how far we’ve regressed,” ctamoe89 replied. “I think the game has great potential but it’s going to need to see some work before I play it again.”

“Me and my friends are not enjoying WZ2 at all. So much that we even went back to Ground War last night. For me it’s gone so far from what made the game great in the first place. Without major changes, I can’t see myself playing this game in the long term. Such a shame,” Eagle8587 wrote. “Me and my four friends were daily regulars. We mainly played resurgence mode. Now we don’t play at all,” added tennisballop.