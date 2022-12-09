Call of Duty Warzone 2: What Are AQ Kills?

Without a doubt, Call of Duty Warzone 2 is on a fast track to becoming one of the best games in the Battle Royale genre. And that’s because it has taken elements found in other popular BRs and combined them with Call of Duty, creating a unique experience while retaining the core COD gameplay that franchise fans know and love.





This COD-themed Battle Royale is meant to appeal to a wider audience, which is why Activision has added several new features, like new Field Upgrades and additional stats. But, one stat that has fans confused is the AQ Soldier Kills stat, which players can see during and after a Warzone 2 match. While it may not impact a player’s K/D, it does have a purpose in the game. Here’s what players need to know.

AQ Soldiers Explained

Players familiar with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign may recognize the enemy AIs scattered across the Al Mazrah map in DMZ and Spec Ops. These enemy AIs are AQ (Al-Qatala) Soldiers and come in all shapes and sizes. Here are the possible AQ Soldiers players will come across during a match:

Basic AQ Soldier – No Armor, One AR/SMG

– No Armor, One AR/SMG RPG AQ Soldier – No Armor, RPG

– No Armor, RPG Riot Shield AQ Soldier – No Armor, Riot Shield, Pistol

– No Armor, Riot Shield, Pistol Bomb Vest AQ Soldier – No Armor

– No Armor Armored AQ Soldier – 2-Plate Vest, Primary and Secondary Weapon

– 2-Plate Vest, Primary and Secondary Weapon Heavy-Armored AQ Soldier – 3-Plate Vest, Armored Helmet, Primary and Secondary Weapon

– 3-Plate Vest, Armored Helmet, Primary and Secondary Weapon Juggernaut AQ Soldier – Heavily Armored, Mini-gun

But, AQ Soldiers will also be present in Warzone 2, especially near POIs (Point of Interest locations), Black Sites, and strongholds. Additionally, certain contracts, like the Safe Cracker Contract, will spawn more AQ Soldiers to try to defend the safe. AQ Soldiers will shoot as soon as they see a player and will not stop chasing them unless the player leaves the area. The AQ Soldiers will also be able to hear footsteps, glass breaking, and gunshots, meaning players must be stealthy and use a suppressor.

Why Do AQ Kills Matter?

As mentioned in the intro, AQ kills do not influence the overall K/D of a player, but that doesn’t mean they’re not useful. Every AQ Kill will reward players with significant Player EXP and Weapon EXP, depending on the AQ Soldier type. Moreover, AQ Soldiers are easy to kill, making them highly useful for farming EXP (especially considering that some of the best weapons are locked behind a level).

Furthermore, some rewards (calling cards and emblems) are locked behind AQ Kills. So, completionists will want to make sure they take down as many AQ Soldiers during a Warzone 2 or DMZ match as they can.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

