Cardi B Opened Up About Her Latest Plastic Surgery And Her Past

In an Instagram live, the “Be Careful” crooner revealed she had surgery in August, undergoing a procedure to remove her butt implants. “I removed 95% of my biopolymers…if you know what biopolymers is, it’s ass shots,” she said.
Cardi explained that it was a “crazy process” to remove them and cautioned her followers against ever getting the procedure.
“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young — if you 19, 20, 21 — and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass and everything, and you resort to ass shots, bitch, don’t fucking do it,” she said.
“Like, I am super, super, super against motherfucking ass shots. I am super against biopolymers. I’m just against it,” she continued, noting that her body became curvier anyway after she gave birth to two children.
But that’s not to say she’s absolutely against plastic surgery. In fact, Cardi admitted on the live that she’s also had a nose job. “I got my nose done — I don’t give a fuck, bitch,” she said. “I got my nose done because I had a big-ass nose. I had my daddy’s nose. That shit had to fucking go.”
Cardi says that overall, she believes if someone is unhappy with something about themselves, they should “fix it.” She just recommends doing things in a safe way.
“Whatever you do, don’t get ass shots,” she said. “Don’t get ass shots, girl. I’m really against them. I’ll all the way support you if you wanna do alterations to your body. I’m all the way with it, but DO NOT get ass shots. I will never fucking recommend them.”
