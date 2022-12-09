Carer overturns ‘disgusting’ £100 parking ticket

“He’s a dementia sufferer in his 80s so I was very concerned when I saw that. I parked up and didn’t even lock my car before going inside.

“When I got to his flat, he told me he had somehow managed to turn his electrics off and he was obviously very distressed.”

Parking officials took a photograph of her car at “around 7.53pm”, which was “just before” she came back out.

Ms Rulach received a £100 Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) for parking without a permit from Premier Park shortly after leaving her client.