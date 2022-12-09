Carol Vorderman takes scathing dig at Prince Harry’s intelligence

Earlier on in the interview, Carol, 61, claimed the documentary was made for an American audience about Brittons.

Carol, Holly and Phillip discussed how Meghan claimed the Princess of Wales did not hug her when they first met.

Carol added: “It was very much like Notting Hill and everyone speaks like Hugh Grant and so it was extending this formality to say a lot of British people are like this.

“Well, love, if you go and mix with that kind of person, that’s fine. But if you go to Manchester and go here, there and everywhere everyone is hugging like crazy.”