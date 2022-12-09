Catherine Zeta-Jones grimaces over Michael Douglas age-gap

Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared in a jaw-dropping little black romper as she flashed her sculpted legs and flaunted her enviable brunette locks.

While talking about her family, Seth congratulated Catherine on her 22 years of marriage to Michael Douglas.

The actress seemed a bit awestruck as she realised just how long it has been, and revealed that they have the same birthday, September 25, although there is 25 years difference between them.

She grimaced slightly as she uttered their age gap, but quickly moved on, sharing how they had celebrated their most recent wedding anniversary in Morocco.

The couple have two children together, Carys, 19, and Dylan, 22, the latter of whom escorted his mum to her latest premiere for National Treasure: Edge Of History.

On the talk show, the actress also cringed as she admitted she hasn’t watched everything she’s acted in as she’s “way too critical” of herself.