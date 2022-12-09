Claims royals said Meghan’s acting was a ‘problem’ rubbished by expert

However, a royal expert has hit back against the Duchess’ claims, stating that this simply wasn’t true after watching the first few episodes of the series unfold. Speaking in their explosive new six-part documentary series, Harry and Meghan, which launched on Netflix on Thursday, the couple discussed how members of the Royal Family didn’t expect Harry’s relationship with Meghan to last, adding that her career made her a “typecast” in their eyes.

Speaking in the second episode of the documentary, Harry said: “I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed.

“Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves! I think they were surprised.”

He added: “Maybe surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman, and such an intelligent woman.

“But the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgement more than anything else in the beginning.

