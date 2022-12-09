Claims royals said Meghan’s acting was a ‘problem’ rubbished by expert

However, a royal expert has hit back against the Duchess’ claims, stating that this simply wasn’t true after watching the first few episodes of the series unfold. Speaking in their explosive new six-part documentary series, Harry and Meghan, which launched on Netflix on Thursday, the couple discussed how members of the Royal Family didn’t expect Harry’s relationship with Meghan to last, adding that her career made her a “typecast” in their eyes.
Speaking in the second episode of the documentary, Harry said: “I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed.
“Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves! I think they were surprised.”
He added: “Maybe surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman, and such an intelligent woman.
“But the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgement more than anything else in the beginning.
READ MORE: Sussex’s ‘orgy of victimhood’ leaves Dan Wootton ‘feeling ill’ at state of Queen’s legacy
“Oh she’s an American actress… this won’t last.”
Meghan added: “The actress thing… that was the biggest problem, funny enough.
“There was a big idea of what that looks like from the UK standpoint. Hollywood and… it was just very easy for them to typecast that.”
Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to the Daily Star, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said: “Numerous individuals familiar with the situation said that Harry’s family encouraged Meghan to continue acting.”
READ MORE: Royal Family LIVE: Harry and Meghan spark fears over fresh ‘poisonousness’ Netflix claims
On Monday, the streaming service revealed that the series would be split into two parts and released one week apart.
The first three episodes were released on Thursday, whilst the final three will be available on Netflix on December 15.
Aside from the docu-series, Harry’s bombshell book is set to be released in January.
READ NEXT:
Source link