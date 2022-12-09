Cleaning expert shares washing up liquid method to stop

During the winter months, condensation can prove a big problem in many houses.
However, one cleaning expert has shared an unconventional method to prevent it from happening.
@lynsey_queenofclean took to TikTok to reveal her family’s ingenious method for keeping condensation at bay, reports Chronicle Live.
She began by instructing users to use a microfibre cloth to wipe moisture buildup off their windows each morning and to leave windows open to allow them to dry.
She added that using a dehumidifier can be a “game changer” for combatting condensation.
Cleaning pro Lynsey, who has made several appearances on ITV’s This Morning to unveil clever cleaning methods, let TikTok users know of an unusual tip to go the extra mile when it comes to banishing condensation on windows.
The method involves applying washing-up liquid to the glass, which most people have probably never tried but is a hack that Lynsey’s mother, who also worked as a cleaner, “swears by.”
“You only need a tiny drop,” the Queen of Clean advised as she applied a dot of washing up liquid onto a microfibre cloth and spread it across the glass.
She explained: “You’re creating a barrier which is going to stop the water from sticking on it.”
The clip quickly racked up thousands of views on TikTok, and while some viewers were sceptical that the method would leave smudges on the windows, others chimed in to share that they swore by the hack themselves.
“Washing up liquid does work, I had to do it with my old windows,” one person said.
“It works—I do this each week to keep on top of it,” another commenter revealed.
“I had my own cleaning business and used to make my customers baffled when I did this to their bathroom mirror.”
A third added: “I tried this trick two nights ago and it made such a difference!”
Lynsey responded to several people who raised concerns that the liquid would leave smears all over the glass, confirming: “No smears at all, it is a very small amount.”
Others in the comments section recommended getting a PIV unit installed to improve ventilation in the home.
