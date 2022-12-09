CLO Virtual Fashion Has Been Gearing Up For The Metaverse For The

Richard Hong, the Corporate Strategist for CLO Virtual Fashion, spoke at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event sharing how his company is a true expert in digital fashion. CLO Virtual Fashion was founded in 2009 and has been creating 3D digital designs for gaming and online platforms ever since. As the Metaverse has expanded, they have worked with large companies to assist with virtual garment sales. Their software allows for 3D designs to be exported onto various digital platforms with full compatibility.

