‘Completely wrong’ Harry and Meghan accused of using titles to cash in





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were criticised by members of the public over the content of the documentary series released today on Netflix, with people judging the couple over their attempt to “cash in” on their fame. Volume one of the six-part Harry and Meghan series launched on Thursday, attracting close attention from the public and global press. Express.co.uk took to the streets and asked people for their take on the dispute between the Royal Family and the Sussexes.

One woman told Express.co.uk: “I think they wanted to be private and then they’ve done the opposite of that. They are using the titles that they have to get more money and that’s just completely wrong.” Another man said: “I don’t have any particular affection for the Royal Family. I think Harry and Meghan have been treated very badly by the Royal Family. They’re decent people and just want to get on with their lives.” A woman echoed these comments, noting: “Obviously, the problem is complicated, with Meghan being American and divorced and her being an outsider. But I think also race has been a factor in how she was treated.” She added: “But I think they have taken advantage of the media presence that they were given in a way that I think is a little bit inappropriate.”

The director of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries has said she hopes viewers will be “open” to the couple’s story no matter their prior preconceptions. Liz Garbus, who is known for her critically acclaimed exposes and documenting the stories of “survivors”, described it as a “privilege” to work with the couple who she feels “bravely allowed themselves to be vulnerable”. In a Netflix article released alongside the documentary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ms Garbus said: “It has been a privilege to be able to work with Harry and Meghan, who bravely allowed themselves to be vulnerable by sharing their personal stories and archive. “I hope that when Netflix viewers press play, whatever preconceptions people have, they will be open to the discovery of what we’ve shared in this documentary series. READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s half-brother shares health update on father

Ms Garbus is also co-founder and co-director of New York City-based documentary film production company, Story Syndicate. Her films have been nominated for multiple awards, including the 2002 Sundance Film Festival documentary Grand Jury Prize, a Directors Guild Of America award and several Emmys. She was also twice nominated for the Academy Award for best documentary feature – first in 1999 for Farm: Angola, USA, and more recently in 2016 for What Happened, Miss Simone?, about the troubled life of jazz singer Nina Simone. She also directed the series four finale of dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale, in which June, played by Elisabeth Moss, orchestrated the murder of her former abuser, Commander Fred Waterford.

“It was especially important to hone in on that rage and the kinds of ways survivors can come face-to-face with their attackers,” Garbus said in an interview with the Shondaland production company. “How apologies can reignite the trauma in such a way that it becomes a redoubled sense of rage.” The Story Syndicate website describes Garbus as “one of America’s most celebrated filmmakers, renowned for her documentary work and also for her breakthrough scripted feature and television debuts”. It says: “She is known for her propulsive, socially incisive storytelling across genres.” A second volume of the Harry and Meghan series is due to be released on December 15.