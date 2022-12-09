Coronation Street’s Esther and Mike storyline takes ‘sinister’

Coronation Street youngster Summer Spellman (played by Harriet Bibby) recently suffered a miscarriage and is yet to tell Esther (Vanessa Hehir) and Mike Hargrave (Tom Lorcan). Summer has been worried about the couple asking for the £10,000 back now she can longer give them a baby. In upcoming scenes, the couple offers Summer an alternative plan, but Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Summer’s adoptive father Billy Mayhew, has admitted there is something more sinister to come.
The cast of the ITV soap recently opened the latest outdoor set, the Weatherfield Precinct, where producer Iain McLeod revealed drama will certainly go down.
Feeling excited about the set, Daniel told Express.co.uk: “It’s exciting, it’s always nice to see Weatherfield expanding.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to have new places to play!”
When asked about what is to come for Summer, Esther and Mike, the star revealed: “There is something a little sinister about them.
“And watching them on screen, because a lot of their scenes were without me, so it is interesting to see if unfolding as a viewer.
“But yeah there will be plenty of twists and turns before the storyline finishes.”
Daniel also praised his co-star Harriet for the “maturity” she brings to her character, who is a few years younger than her in real life.
He exclaimed: “Harriet is amazing, I absolutely adore her, we have a really lovely off-screen relationship and she has been able to bring an older perspective into play.
Official spoilers revealed in upcoming scenes Mike and Esther insist on dropping Summer to the hospital for her scan, but they agree to wait outside.
Summer and Aaron Sandford (James Craven) play for time in the hospital, however, Mike suddenly appears forcing them to tell him the truth.
Later, she tells Billy, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) and Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) that she and Aaron are planning to go travelling, but need £10,000 to go.
However, the three see straight through her and begin to question her plans. Will Summer finally come clean?
Elsewhere, Mike and Esther come up with a new offer for Summer which includes forgetting the money she owes them, but only if she will continue their surrogacy journey.
Summer confides in Billy but things take a turn when he tries to lay down the law and Mike steps in and points out it’s her decision, not his.
Determined to keep Summer safe, Billy threatens to get the police involved, but will he push Summer away even more?
Is Summer’s life in danger as she grows closer to Esther and Mike?
Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8pm on ITV.
