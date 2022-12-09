Coronation Street’s Esther and Mike storyline takes ‘sinister’

Coronation Street youngster Summer Spellman (played by Harriet Bibby) recently suffered a miscarriage and is yet to tell Esther (Vanessa Hehir) and Mike Hargrave (Tom Lorcan). Summer has been worried about the couple asking for the £10,000 back now she can longer give them a baby. In upcoming scenes, the couple offers Summer an alternative plan, but Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Summer’s adoptive father Billy Mayhew, has admitted there is something more sinister to come.

The cast of the ITV soap recently opened the latest outdoor set, the Weatherfield Precinct, where producer Iain McLeod revealed drama will certainly go down.

Feeling excited about the set, Daniel told Express.co.uk: “It’s exciting, it’s always nice to see Weatherfield expanding.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to have new places to play!”

When asked about what is to come for Summer, Esther and Mike, the star revealed: “There is something a little sinister about them.

