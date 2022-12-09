Coronation Street’s exposes who is funding evil Griff

Coronation Street’s troubled teen Max Turner (played by Paddy Bever) is set to discover just how dangerous his new friend Griff (Michael Condron) actually is. Max will be convinced to lie for Griff as his hate-fuelled campaign on the cobbles is revealed.

In the lead-up to Christmas, Coronation Street fans will see the racist storyline reach its climax as Max quickly discovers how dangerous Griff actually is.

In scenes which will be aired next week undercover cop Spider Nugent, (Martin Hancock) is uneasy as he sees Griff getting closer to the troubled teen.

The former eco-warrior turned cop wants to expose the gang and decides to do a little digging.

