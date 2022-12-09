Coronation Street’s exposes who is funding evil Griff

Coronation Street’s troubled teen Max Turner (played by Paddy Bever) is set to discover just how dangerous his new friend Griff (Michael Condron) actually is. Max will be convinced to lie for Griff as his hate-fuelled campaign on the cobbles is revealed.
In the lead-up to Christmas, Coronation Street fans will see the racist storyline reach its climax as Max quickly discovers how dangerous Griff actually is.
In scenes which will be aired next week undercover cop Spider Nugent, (Martin Hancock) is uneasy as he sees Griff getting closer to the troubled teen.
The former eco-warrior turned cop wants to expose the gang and decides to do a little digging.
He wants to find out who is funding the gang leader’s far-right campaign and when he learns the identity of the benefactor, he’s horrified.
Meanwhile, Max’s dad David Platt, (Jack P. Shepherd), is left feeling uneasy as he heads off on the camping trip with Griff.
From the beginning, David has not been comfortable with who Max has been knocking around with and has been suspicious of Griff’s true intentions.
Next week his fears are going to be proved right as their friendship takes a dark turn.
Ofcom confirmed it has received a number of complaints which they said “related to the racial violence storyline.”.
The soap has aired hate fuelled violent attacks which included scenes of Daryan Zahawi being attacked by the gang.
The gang originally posed as an environmentalist group but their racist and far-right motives became clearer to the Weatherfield residents.
Coronation Street producer Iain McLeod said of the decision for Max to be a victim of grooming and radicalisation: “Overall, Max’s story is one about the grooming of a vulnerable teenager at a point where he’s feeling most alienated and disenfranchised.
“The story will encompass the traditional recruitment techniques of extremist groups, and we’ll see Max befriended in person by older, mentor-like figures that will give him a sense of loyalty and brotherhood.”
Iain added: “In the end, we wanted this to be a story about communication within families – what are the right and wrong ways to talk to younger family members who are gravitating towards extreme views.
For the conclusion of the story, David’s misjudged attempts to deal with Max will drive the narrative to a shocking and thought-provoking climax.”
Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 pm on ITV.
