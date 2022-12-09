Cruise guest shares how to get the ‘lowest price’ for a cruise

However, another guest disagreed and said they had found the best prices by waiting until the last minute.

They said: “It seems like the prices are the highest, the earlier you go with cruises departing in less than a month discounted.”

Another guest said: “I think cruise lines drop prices when it gets really close to the departure date if they need to sell more rooms.

“But that may not be the case if it’s a high demand cruise that starts selling quickly.”

Cruise lines may drop prices at the last minute but there’s no guarantee that this will happen for popular sailings.