Danniella Westbrook speaks out on concerning hospital dash

In a video, Danniella Westbrook was seen having gas and air and appeared to have scratches all over her face in the back of an ambulance. The video came after she told fans she had been suffering from seizures and passing out.

The 49-year-old has since issued an update about her hospital dash, telling fans she was close to a heart attack.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the ex EastEnders star shared a video of her in a hospital bed.

She captioned the post writing: “Septics, strep A and constant temperature off 39.8.”

In the early hours of the morning, she added: “Huge thank you to whipps cross and the NHS, who have managed to get me stabilised.

