Diana ‘changed locks’ to Kensington apartment after final meeting

While the news became public knowledge on December 9, 1992, the pair had actually gone their separate ways in late November, with Charles visiting Diana in the dead of night to collect his things.

An excerpt from James Patterson and Chris Mooney’s book called Diana, William and Harry, has been published in Town and Country and touches on the media’s speculating over the deteriorating couple’s relationship.

This had been going on for quite some time. In fact, four years before their separation, a story in Vanity Fair described Diana as the “love object of everyone in the world except her husband” with their once “fairy-tale” marriage of 1981 at St Paul’s Cathedral having cooled into something that resembled an “arrangement”.

The extract reads: “It’s becoming impossible to avoid the specter of separation, possibly even divorce, despite warnings from the Daily Mail that ‘if there’s a divorce, that’s the end of the Royal Family’.”