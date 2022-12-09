Did You Know Robots Can Create Football Pitches?

Lately robots have been taking over football pitches – and the results are amazing. With the latest technology robots can paint your football pitch for you. Learn more here!

Throughout history football pitches have been created by man and manual work. By pushing the line marker around the field for hours (usually with the help of others) entire football fields have been created.

Today, however, it is possible to reach the goal in a much more effective manner. With the help of a robot the job can be done in half the time and with half the amount of paint. Because of that, it is a very good idea to investigate what robots can do for you before creating a football field.

Here is why you should leave the job to a robot

There is no doubt that manual line marking is a lot of work – and yet there is no football field without the white lines on the green grass. Luckily, a robot can make football pitch line marking a lot easier, cheaper and less time consuming. Just take a look at those cool facts:

It takes 3 people to create a football pitch with manual line marking. With the robot it takes 1 person, and your only job is to control it with an app.

Creating a football pitch with manual work takes around 45 minutes. You can set it up in 5 minutes and have it done in just 21 minutes with help from the robot.

If you paint the football pitch yourself it will much likely require 8 litres of paint. The robot is a lot more effective and only uses half the amount, namely 4 litres.

As you can see there are great benefits to “hiring” a robot to do the line marking job for you. It does not get easier than that. Furthermore, there is the chance that the robot will do an even more precise job than you will. Therefore, it is definitely worth taking modern technology into consideration before creating a football field.

Endless possibilities with modern technology

Football pitches are not the only thing these robots can create. In fact, they can help you out with a lot of fields that need line marking. To give some examples you can use the robot for painting American football fields, rugby, lacrosse, running and rounders. So, if you are planning on creating a sporty field of any kind you might want to look into the line marking robots.