Doctors sound alarm as ‘Momfluencers’ reshape children’s heads





Doctors are stepping in as “momfluencers” reportedly encourage their viewers to give children “correction helmets” which mould their heads into a different shape. The videos are already having an impact on parents in Singapore, who are also being encouraged by the social media influencers to tape up their children’s mouths with “correction tape”, according to local reports.

The trend of “correction helmets” initially came from Chinese influencers who promoted products to correct physical imperfections, such as crooked teeth and a flat head. The videos prey on cultural values, with many parents in China and neighbouring countries believing that the correct shape for a baby’s head is round – making them fearful that their children will be seen as less attractive if they have “flat heads”. One Chinese online influencer who made her daughter wear the device says in one of her videos: “We started wearing the helmet a little bit late, but at least we still made some changes. If you are anxious about the shape of your child’s head and it’s still very young, go and get a free custom measurement.” To generate further anxiety around the shape of children’s heads, the videos highlight that the skull can only be moulded by a helmet while the child is still young. Doctors have urged parents to avoid using the devices. Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) “strongly advised” consumers to get any of these kinds of products from pharmacies or clinics, rather than the “borderless” internet. Another dangerous product being pushed by the influencers is tape specifically designed to keep a child’s mouth shut when they sleep.

Dr Louis Tan, a general practitioner at StarMed Specialist Centre said of the "correction tape" for children's mouths: "It's risky because some children may breathe through the mouth because they have sinus issues that obstruct their nasal airways. So it's very important to be able to breathe through the mouth." Using the tape stems from a belief that children who breathe through their mouth rather than their nose while sleeping can lead to crooked teeth and hold back jaw development. Some believe children who breathe with their mouths during sleep are more likely to develop facial structures that are long, narrow, have less prominent jaws and a retracted chin. In a promotional video in a web listing for "mouth-closing correction tape", shoppers are told: "If you discover that your child is breathing through their mouth, you must take action quickly. This is because the golden period for development is while they are young and it would not be possible to correct the effects of mouth-breathing later." A report published by Shanghai-based magazine Sixth Tone highlighted a growing number of parents who believe that they can enhance their children's appearance by taping their mouths up before bed.

According to the report, the highly competitive nature of Chinese society pushes parents to try and gain any advantage they can for their child – including cosmetically. A mother interviewed by the magazine said: “Parents want to give their kids a better future. They want to make sure they don’t lose at the starting line.” The HSA said it has not received any feedback or complaints on such products here in the past two years. A spokesperson said no adverse event reports for such products have been received. However, they advised that due to the “borderless nature of the Internet and the difficulty in authenticating the sellers and the safety and quality of these products, consumers are strongly advised to purchase these products from local retail pharmacies or clinics.” Singaporean sellers can be found online of “anti-snoring tapes” and “anti-mouth breathing stickers.” According to the HSA, products such as these mouth tapes and head-shaping helmets are classified as “low risk” medical devices – or Class A – and are exempted from product registration. Other examples of Class A medical devices are bandages, wheelchairs and surgical masks.