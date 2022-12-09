Our readers support us. This post may contain affiliate links. We earn from qualifying purchases. Learn More

Beth Dutton is one of the most popular characters from Yellowstone portrayed by the talented Kelly Reilly.

From her sharp one-liners to her chic sense of style and signature golden blonde hair she is an icon.

Beth’s hair on Yellowstone is so striking that it’s got fans wondering if the actress Kelly Reilly wears a wig.

So, does Beth Dutton wear a wig on Yellowstone?

According to UniWigs, actress Kelly Reilly wears an ombre blonde wig with from bangs when playing Beth Dutton on Yellowstone. In real life, Kelly Reilly has strawberry-blonde hair.

Actress Kelly Reilly. Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

As the show progresses, Beth’s golden locks change from mid-shoulder length to a long bob, though she always sports her signature bangs.

Beth’s hair is part of her signature look, whether she wearing it down, in a messy ponytail, or in a classy updo. She always manages to rock her look no matter what style she is going for.

Beth’s Style on Yellowstone

Throughout Yellowstone, Beth’s wardrobe is always fashion-forward. She is never afraid to add a pattern to her look, whether it is a fun animal print or a classy floral.

Beth’s style includes everything from elegant fur coats to stylish dresses and trendy boots. She knows how to have fun while still looking sleek. She balances country chic and business casual to create stunning looks.

Kelly Reilly on Playing Beth Dutton

Kelly Reilly has done a fantastic job portraying Beth Dutton on Yellowstone. She takes her role as Beth seriously, always giving it her all.

“It was my biggest challenge. Every actor regardless of your own insecurity or whether you believe you can do it or not, feels that challenge. I responded so primally, so viscerally to the scripts. I really entered this character. I had a reaction, it wasn’t an intellectual one, it was in my body. I loved how Taylor wrote her. I knew immediately this was a storm of a woman who wasn’t just one thing. That resonated with me.”

She went on to say “I’m in my forties, I understand the complexities of myself, and to see that being enjoyed and leaned into, even though she’s so different from me in so many ways resonated with me,” Reilly told Awards Daily in regards to the challenge of playing Beth.

Does Kelly Reilly Change Her Voice for Beth Dutton?

Kelly Reilly is actually British, so when she plays Beth Dutton she talks in her American accent. In fact, in the beginning, she barely talked to the cast outside filming because she didn’t want to sound foolish talking with an American accent.

As a seasoned actress, Reilly is careful to never break from her American accent. She even worked with a dialect to perfect her accent as Beth.

Reilly joked in the interview with Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy, that people probably thought she was super unfriendly, even though it was just part of the process of becoming Beth.

“I hardly spoke to anybody. It’s not about breaking character. You hear those stories about actors staying in their dialect off-camera. I would admire them, but I’d feel like an idiot speaking [to the cast and crew] in my American accent. I couldn’t make peace with that, it’s just bananas. So it was easier to just not talk, and not let anyone know me for about two seasons,” Reilly said on The Official Yellowstone Podcast.

Below is a behind-the-scenes look at some of Kelly Reilly’s practical effects she has for Beth Dutton:

How Much Does Kelly Reilly Make per Episode on Yellowstone?

It is reported that Reilly makes $200,000 per episode of Yellowstone. Her fellow castmates Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), and Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton) are all also said to make $200,000 per episode as well.

While Reilly is one of the highest-paid actors on the show, she is not the highest-paid. Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton, takes the title as he makes $1.3 million per episode. This is a huge increase as he began the show making $500,000 per episode.

