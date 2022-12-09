Drivers urged to avoid ‘windscreen cracking’ using simple method

Millions of Britons are waking up to near-freezing temperatures, with ice, frost and potentially even snow making mornings harder for drivers. The Met Office issued a number of yellow weather warnings this week, with people across the UK being warned of snow and ice.
Across Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, almost all of the UK was affected by the warnings with northern Scotland dealing with a snow and ice warning.
Most of England, Northern Ireland and Wales were issued with consecutive ice warnings, which could generally lead to “some disruption”.
The Met Office weather service issues red warnings when there is a risk to life and substantial disruption including for travel as well as damage to property and infrastructure.
It says that drivers should take action to keep themselves and others safe from the impact of severe weather.
Mr Bruce continued, saying: “If you’re looking for a more long-term solution, Halfords sells a windscreen treatment that can help.
“Called Duxback, it creates a long-lasting hydrophobic coating that keeps Jack Frost at bay by making ice easier to remove from your windscreen during the winter months.
“It also means if motorists are driving over 40mph, they won’t need to use their wipers as the rainwater simply runs straight off.”
Today, the Met Office has a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in northern Scotland and an ice warning affecting Northern Ireland, the north east of England and west Wales.
Drivers are warned that some roads and railways are likely to be affected by longer journey times, as well as some icy patches on untreated roads.
New data has shown that nearly two in five motorists admitted they would not change their driving plans despite a red weather warning.
According to a survey of 13,000 drivers, conducted by the AA, a further 75 percent said they would drive in amber weather warnings.
Shockingly, two percent of people said nothing would ever make them change their driving plans, even in the event of a red weather warning.
If those respondents stuck to their guns during a red weather warning it could lead to an equivalent of 720,000 drivers in the UK putting themselves and others at risk by driving in adverse weather conditions.
