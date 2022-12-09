Drivers urged to avoid ‘windscreen cracking’ using simple method

Millions of Britons are waking up to near-freezing temperatures, with ice, frost and potentially even snow making mornings harder for drivers. The Met Office issued a number of yellow weather warnings this week, with people across the UK being warned of snow and ice.

Across Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, almost all of the UK was affected by the warnings with northern Scotland dealing with a snow and ice warning.

Most of England, Northern Ireland and Wales were issued with consecutive ice warnings, which could generally lead to “some disruption”.

The Met Office weather service issues red warnings when there is a risk to life and substantial disruption including for travel as well as damage to property and infrastructure.

It says that drivers should take action to keep themselves and others safe from the impact of severe weather.

