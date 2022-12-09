‘Drunk’ Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘acts of genocide’ and starting





A “drunk” Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukraine for starting the war, as well as accusing them of committing “acts of genocide”, all the while clutching what appears to be a glass of champagne. Speaking at the Kremlin on Thursday, the autocratic leader suggested the mass bombing of civilian areas across Ukraine, which has killed hundreds, was a retaliatory and proportionate measure to an explosion recorded on the Crimea Bridge in October. He later described the western coverage of the “special military operation” as “nonsense”.

Speaking to recipients of state awards, including the “Hero of Russia” medal, in Moscow, Putin said: “All the nonsense, the informational stand-off, the informational throw-ins, all the fakes, they must stand aside. They should not prevent us from fulfilling our duty to our people. “And you do not need to be particularly well-versed in this informational confrontation to understand what is actually going on. “There is a lot of noise now about our strikes against the energy infrastructure of our neighbour country. Yes, we are doing that but who started it? “Who struck the Crimean Bridge? Who blew up the power lines of the Kursk Nuclear Power Station?

“Who is not providing water to Donetsk? Not providing water to a city with a population of one million is an act of genocide. No one said a word about it anywhere at all. Complete silence. “Just as we make a move, do something in response, noise and crackle start for the whole universe. This will not prevent us from completing military objectives.” At the event, which was on the eve of Heroes of the Fatherland Day in Russia, a commemorative celebration reintroduced in 2007 by Putin to honour the heroes of the Soviet Union, the Russian leader was seen sipping champagne and white wine throughout the night. Videos of him drinking are unusual because he has a reputation for controlled abstinence, according to former advisors. READ MORE: Kremlin says it might end war ‘tomorrow’ if Zelensky surrenders areas [REPORT]

The FSB said the attack was organised by Ukrainian military intelligence and its director, Kyrylo Budanov, but Ukraine has never officially claimed the attack. In spite of a lack of evidence, and the fact that the majority of those involved in the plot were Russian, not Ukrainian, on October 10 Putin initiated what has now become a full-scale, nationwide missile-assault on Ukrainian cities hundreds of miles behind the front lines of combat. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has since accused Moscow of turning winter “into a weapon of mass destruction” as hundreds of thousands struggle without energy in freezing conditions. Regarding accusations made by Putin of Ukraine depriving Donbas of water, these claims have been demonstratively debunked; a Russian air force strike on a Ukrainian soldiers’ barracks near Bilohorivka, a town in the Luhansk Region, is widely recognised as the reason for the shortages. READ NEXT: Putin’s Wagner fighters use 2,000 rounds of ammo a day in Ukraine

