DWP confirms Christmas payment dates 2022: Full list of changes

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite into household budgets, it’s important to know exactly what money is coming in and when – especially over the festive period when Government offices and phone lines are closed.
Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year which means Boxing Day is on a Monday, however, the bank holiday status for that date has been moved to Tuesday, December 27.
This means that benefits and payments from the DWP or HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) which are due on those dates will be made earlier.
A wide range of benefit recipients may have also received their Christmas bonus this week.
Many claimants can receive the small boost to their income, and the payment is tax-free too, but this will not be paid separately to the regular payment.
The rollout of the bonus started on Monday December 5.
Benefit payments affected by the seasonal bank holidays will arrive on Friday, December 23.
Both DWP and HMRC have now confirmed changes to payment dates over Christmas and New Year for the state pension and benefits including Universal Credit, Personal Independence Payment (PIP), Attendance Allowance, Child Benefit and Tax Credits.
DWP benefits that may be affected:
- Universal Credit
- State Pension
- Pension Credit
- Disability Living Allowance (DLA)
- Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
- Attendance Allowance
- Carer’s Allowance
- Employment Support Allowance (ESA)
- Income Support
- Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
Some payments will be made earlier if they’re due between December 26, 2022 and January 3, 2023.
People should tell the office that pays your benefit if they do not get their payment on the day it’s scheduled.
Christmas payment date changes
All payments due on Monday, December 26 will be made on Friday, December 23
All payments due on Tuesday, December 27 will be made on Friday, December 23
Universal Credit payments due on Wednesday, December 28 will be paid as normal
Other DWP payments due on Wednesday, December 28 will be made on Friday, December 23
New Year payment date changes
All payments due on Monday, January 2 will be made on Friday, December 30
All payments due on Tuesday, January 3 will be made as normal except in Scotland where they will arrive on Friday, December 30.
Child Benefit payment dates over Christmas
These payment date changes affect people receiving Child Benefit or Guardian’s Allowance.
Christmas
Payments due on Monday, December 26 will be made on Friday, December 23
Payments due on Tuesday, December 27 will be made on Friday, December 23
New Year
Payments due on Monday, January 2 will be made on Friday, December 30
These payment date changes affect people receiving Working Tax Credits or Child Tax Credits.
Christmas
Payments due on Monday, December 26 will be made on Friday, December 23
Payments due on Tuesday, December 27 will be made on Friday, December 23
Payments due on Wednesday, December 28 will be made on Friday, December 23
Payments due on Thursday, December 29 will be made on Wednesday, December 28 (Scotland and England only)
New Year
Payments due on Monday, January 2 will be made on Friday, December 30
Payments due on Tuesday, January 3 will be made on Friday, December 30
Payments due on Wednesday, January 4 will be made on Tuesday, January 3 (England and Northern Ireland only)
How much is the Christmas bonus?
Eligible claimants will get an extra £10 on top of their usual benefits. It is paid to people who get certain benefits in the qualifying week. This is normally the first full week of December.
If someone thinks they should receive the bonus but don’t get it, they should contact the relevant Job Centre or Pension Centre that issues their payments.
The Government website states: “You do not need to claim – you should get paid automatically. It will not affect any other benefits you get.
“All benefits, pensions and allowances are normally paid into an account, such as your bank account. It may show up as ‘DWP XB’ on your bank statement.”
For more information, people can visit the Government website.
