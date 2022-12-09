DWP confirms Christmas payment dates 2022: Full list of changes

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite into household budgets, it’s important to know exactly what money is coming in and when – especially over the festive period when Government offices and phone lines are closed.

Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year which means Boxing Day is on a Monday, however, the bank holiday status for that date has been moved to Tuesday, December 27.

This means that benefits and payments from the DWP or HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) which are due on those dates will be made earlier.

A wide range of benefit recipients may have also received their Christmas bonus this week.

Many claimants can receive the small boost to their income, and the payment is tax-free too, but this will not be paid separately to the regular payment.

