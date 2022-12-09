Eamonn Holmes says ‘life just got lonelier’ over heartbreaking

Belfast lord mayor Christina Black also gave her a fond farewell, describing her as a “a trailblazer who broke through glass ceilings and walls in the world of business and public life for over 40 years”.

Explaining her role during the bitter era of the Troubles, which Eamonn remembers only too well, Christina added that Maria had “made a solid contribution to advancing our economy in the wake of the peace process”.

“[She contributed] to a city working hard to attract tourism, investment and jobs for its people.

“She will be remembered fondly as a strong advocate for the new Belfast to which she proudly belonged.”