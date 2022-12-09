Categories
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It


Elon Musk is busy “saving” free speech or whatever at Twitter.

And during all of this restructuring and free-speech-saving, Elon took a second to share a pic of his baby he had with Grimes.

In case you didn’t know, Elon has two children with Grimes.

Recently, Elon’s been taking “X” to work with him to shadow engineers and strategy meetings.

Grimes defended Elon taking him in the office in a tweet just before Thanksgiving:

We shud normalize having kids in adult work spaces. Baby joy is contagious for adults, amazing to have at work and they learn so much. Win win for all. X shadows engineering/ strategy meetings. can identify obscure rocket design, knows all abt grid fins, entry burns, robots. https://t.co/Xax8TBfN6R


Twitter: @Grimezsz

Grimes said: “X shadows engineering/ strategy meetings. can identify obscure rocket design, knows all abt grid fins, entry burns, robots.”


Twitter: @elonmusk

She said “all forms of childcare are a huge tax on parents” and said we “over shelter” kids.

All forms of childcare are a huge tax on parents – either a parent stays home and sacrifices career, Nanny or even pre school is surprisingly pricey. Would be so cool if it was easier for kids to be in adult spaces more.


Twitter: @Grimezsz

Honestly, I’m just happy to see a simple “X” on his name badge because I really wasn’t about to learn how to say the whole thing. Also, I’m not sure where to find those letters on my keyboard.


Twitter: @MrMichaelSwartz





