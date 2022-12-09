Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It

Elon Musk is busy “saving” free speech or whatever at Twitter.
And during all of this restructuring and free-speech-saving, Elon took a second to share a pic of his baby he had with Grimes.
In case you didn’t know, Elon has two children with Grimes.
Recently, Elon’s been taking “X” to work with him to shadow engineers and strategy meetings.
Grimes defended Elon taking him in the office in a tweet just before Thanksgiving:
Grimes said: “X shadows engineering/ strategy meetings. can identify obscure rocket design, knows all abt grid fins, entry burns, robots.”
She said “all forms of childcare are a huge tax on parents” and said we “over shelter” kids.
Honestly, I’m just happy to see a simple “X” on his name badge because I really wasn’t about to learn how to say the whole thing. Also, I’m not sure where to find those letters on my keyboard.
Source link