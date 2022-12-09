Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriend was the first person Lisa Marie





Linda had been Elvis’ girlfriend for four years, but eight months before his death – over Christmas 1976 – the pair split up. She confessed that she couldn’t handle his cheating anymore, nor deal with how much she had to look after him. In a new interview, Linda revealed that she was the “first person” Lisa Marie called after learning of Elvis’ death. The young girl, who was just nine-years-old, kept telling Linda: “My daddy’s dead.” The model and actress responded: “He’s not, he’s just ill.” But then a new piece of information convinced her that Lisa Marie was not playing around. Lisa Marie told her: “No, he’s smothered in the carpet.” Linda recalled: “That’s when I knew it was true.”

This statement was likely more literal than even Vernon realised. Linda recalled in the same interview that she saved his life a number of times over their four-year relationship. She recalled: “Once he fell asleep after taking a sleeping tablet and went head first into a bowl of chicken soup. I pulled him out as he would have choked to death. There were other occasions, but I’ll take them to my grave.” The star, who is now 72-years-old, also pointed out the inaccuracies found within the latest Presley biopic: Elvis. The movie showed his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, spending time with the King when he fell ill due to his addictions. Linda claimed Priscilla was never there – it was her. She said: “Every time Elvis was hospitalised, I’d share his room. The film showed his ex-wife, Priscilla, at his bedside. She never even visited him, let alone stayed. Those last years, I saved his life about ten to 12 times.”

Ultimately, this was one of the main reasons she had to step away from the relationship with Elvis. She said: “I was exhausted caring for him — it was like looking after a newborn baby. I was scared he would die on my watch.” Eventually, she sat him down and asked him to reduce his daily doses of medication. But he wouldn’t hear it. Instead, he told her: “Don’t worry about me, honey, I’m going to live till I’m 85.” SOURCE