Elvis Presley’s private Graceland Christmas was ‘out of this

Upon arrival inside Graceland in their stylish but relaxed clothes, there would be tons of festive food laid out informally around the mansion for guests to enjoy.

Danny said of playing with Lisa Marie: “We had so much fun. We’d run all over Graceland and had everything you could think of to eat. Sweets, candy, all kinds of stuff.”

Yet for Elvis’ relative, the climatic moment was waiting for The King to come downstairs and join the party. He remembers waiting by the staircase that led down to the kitchen and admitted he’d get chills just waiting for the star’s arrival.

