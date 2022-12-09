Emergency workers can get 10% discount at Asda until March 2023

Supermarket giant Asda has announced it will be extending its partnership with Blue Light Card until spring next year, offering front-line workers more time to make the most of the valuable 10 percent discount saving in stores. Blue Light Card is a discount service for the emergency services, NHS, social care workers and armed forces, and currently has close to three million members across the country.

The discount is available in all of Asda’s 635 stores across the UK and includes food and drink, George at Asda clothing and homeware, toys, gifts and optical.

Blue Light cardholders will receive the discount by presenting their own, valid, Blue Light card and ID at the checkout.

The discount extension for cardholders is to acknowledge the amazing work they do each day to keep everyone safe, Asda has said.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “We are delighted to have extended our partnership with the Blue Light Card into its third year until the end of March 2023.

