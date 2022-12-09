Categories
England boss Gareth Southgate urged to copy Louis van Gaal vs


England and Southgate will get to watch Netherlands attempt to stop Lionel Messi before they play France on Saturday, and Keown wondered if the Dutch’s success with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner could dictate how they set up against Mbappe.

“Holland have used a three and become really defensive but I believe they will do a job on Messi,” Keown added. If they do it, would Gareth change his tactics and think: ‘We should do it that way’, and play with a back five to plug holes?

“Probably not but it’s worth considering. I do want us to avoid trying to pass through them, there’s no joy there, you get blocked off too easily.”



