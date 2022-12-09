Ethics and artificial intelligence — talking to ChatGPT – WTOP

Artificial intelligence or AI, whether you notice it or not, is becoming a bigger part of our lives. Its increasing…

Artificial intelligence or AI, whether you notice it or not, is becoming a bigger part of our lives. Its increasing presence in the technology we all interact with has prompted lawmakers – like D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine – to push for creating ground rules on how corporations and even individuals can use it. But what is AI? For answers, we turn to WTOP Engineer David Mundschenk, who knows a thing or two about AI. He explains what it is and then we have a “conversation” with a new AI called ChatGPT.

