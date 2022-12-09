Categories
Florida to start 7th MASL season


Florida Tropics forward Zach Reget shows emotion vs Kansas City Comets at The RP Funding Center In Lakeland on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in a MASL Semifinal Playoff Game 3. He recently signed a two-year extension with the team.

The Florida Tropics will start their seventh season in the Major Arena Soccer League when they travel Saturday, Dec. 10 to meet the Baltimore Blast.

Kickoff is slated for 6:05 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on the MASL TV Twitch channel.

Having never losing a season opener, the Tropics will be gearing up for an East Division showdown, as the two teams meet for the 14th time. Since the Tropics’ inception, the local MASL team is 6-0 in opening-day games, which includes a 6-4 victory in Baltimore to open the season last season when Zach Reget scored three goals.

The Blast will be facing a Tropics team that advanced all the way to the MASL Championships a season ago before falling a little short to San Diego 2-0. Florida is comprised virtually the entire roster from last campaign, including the top four leading scorers in Victor Parreiras (29 goals, 23 assists) (Reget (27, 16), Ricardo Carvalho (24, 19) as well as the 2019-20 MASL Defender of the Year, Drew Ruggles (12, 14).



