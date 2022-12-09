Florida to start 7th MASL season

The Florida Tropics will start their seventh season in the Major Arena Soccer League when they travel Saturday, Dec. 10 to meet the Baltimore Blast.

Kickoff is slated for 6:05 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on the MASL TV Twitch channel.

Having never losing a season opener, the Tropics will be gearing up for an East Division showdown, as the two teams meet for the 14th time. Since the Tropics’ inception, the local MASL team is 6-0 in opening-day games, which includes a 6-4 victory in Baltimore to open the season last season when Zach Reget scored three goals.

The Blast will be facing a Tropics team that advanced all the way to the MASL Championships a season ago before falling a little short to San Diego 2-0. Florida is comprised virtually the entire roster from last campaign, including the top four leading scorers in Victor Parreiras (29 goals, 23 assists) (Reget (27, 16), Ricardo Carvalho (24, 19) as well as the 2019-20 MASL Defender of the Year, Drew Ruggles (12, 14).

On the other side of the ball will be defending MASL Defender of the Year Chad Vandegriffe, who recorded 54 blocked shots last campaign when the Tropics finished the year 18-3 with two additional overtime losses. Florida has been preparing in training camp since Nov. 18.

“This has been an intense, demanding camp, maybe even a little more so than in previous seasons,” Florida head coach Clay Roberts said. “We obviously feel like we have unfinished business and want to make sure we do everything we can to finally bring a MASL title back to Lakeland. Our fans deserve nothing less.”

Roberts said he is aware of the tough opening stretch of games, including contests at home against the Blast on Dec. 21 and 23, as well as the home opener on Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Utica City FC.

“It’s something we’ve talked about, getting off to a good start in the division,” Roberts said. ‘It’s important for us to pick right up where we left off last year and set the tone early on. Both Baltimore and Utica are excellent teams and will definitely be contenders for an Eastern Division championship, so we have to be physically and mentally ready for the challenge.”

As for Baltimore, the Blast won three consecutive MASL championships between 2016-18, fielding indoor soccer teams every campaign since the 1980-81 Major Indoor Soccer League campaign. The Blast last season started the regular season with an 8-7 home win over Utica on Dec. 3, as both Tony Bonatelli and Lucas Roque produced hat tricks.

Additionally, Baltimore blew out the Tropics 12-4 in what was Florida’s worst regular-season loss last March at the RP Funding Center.