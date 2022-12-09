BANGOR, Maine (WABI) – Fundraiser helping lower income older adults and their pets

The Bangor Police Department is once again teaming up with Eastern Area Agency on Aging to help the Furry Friends Food Bank.

They will be at the Shaw’s in Bangor on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

They’re looking for cat food, dog food, and liter donations.

Those items will be distributed to lower income older adults who need them to help feed their pets this winter.

If you cannot make it to Shaw’s on Saturday, donations can be dropped off at Eastern Area Agency on Aging at 240 State Street in Brewer Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monetary donations can be made at eaaa.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.