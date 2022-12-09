Gethin Jones addresses ‘special treatment’ claim on Morning Live

Gethin Jones has humorously responded to a viewer who questioned why he was always sat on the Morning Live sofa but other presenters weren’t. The 44-year-old joked that he was allowed to lie-down in between items as he jokingly clarified his position on the show.

A Twitter user wrote: “Still don’t understand why @GethincJones sits on a sofa on @BBCMorningLive & the other presenters sit on an armchair.

“Why don’t both of them sit on the sofa or he sits on the other armchair. Or just get a L shaped sofa.

“I really feel strongly about this #morninglive,” they added alongside crying with laughter emojis.

In response, Gethin joked: “It’s in my contract that I’m allowed to lie-down in between items… oh, and I also have full control of the remote.”

