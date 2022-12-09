Gethin Jones addresses ‘special treatment’ claim on Morning Live

Gethin Jones has humorously responded to a viewer who questioned why he was always sat on the Morning Live sofa but other presenters weren’t. The 44-year-old joked that he was allowed to lie-down in between items as he jokingly clarified his position on the show.
A Twitter user wrote: “Still don’t understand why @GethincJones sits on a sofa on @BBCMorningLive & the other presenters sit on an armchair.
“Why don’t both of them sit on the sofa or he sits on the other armchair. Or just get a L shaped sofa.
“I really feel strongly about this #morninglive,” they added alongside crying with laughter emojis.
In response, Gethin joked: “It’s in my contract that I’m allowed to lie-down in between items… oh, and I also have full control of the remote.”
READ MORE: The Stranglers’ Jet Black dies at 84 after ‘years of ill health’
The presenter discussed the tweet and his role on the show in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk.
He said of the viewer’s query: “That was so random, with everything going on in the world.
“I think Twitter can be a weird place, but I try and see the fun in it, that’s not the place to take issue otherwise you’ll get into all sorts of trouble.
“It was a classic, Morning Live viewers got involved, they said it’s because of the pandemic and I said it is.
“The interaction we get from people… it’s hard out there, it’s been a really weird year.
“I think from a personal point of view, you struggle with grattiude and guilt, in terms of trying to live your life, being grateful for having a roof over your head and being able to heat your house, but also having the guilt that there are a lot of people struggling, so it’s being aware of that.
“I think more than ever, I try to do as much as I can to help other people you know, that’s been the big sort of thing for the last six months.”
Gethin added it also felt good knowing that the show has helped people with problems such as helping to solve their financial issues.
In October, the BBc programme celebrated its two year anniversary.
On initially signing up for an eight-week trial for the show, he said: “The reaction was just amazing and it’s gone from strength to strength.
“Our challenge is, you know, making it better daily and that’s what we try and do.
“The team are amazing, they’re inctredibly empathetic.”
Morning Live airs weekdays from 9.15am on BBC One.
Gethin has created his Home Bar Hacks for Gordon’s Gin London Dry – head over to www.gordonsgin.com for more inspiration on how to be the host with the most this Christmas.
Source link