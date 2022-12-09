Categories
Technology

Google, Oracle, Amazon And Microsoft Jointly Win US DoD Cloud


Google, Oracle, Amazon And Microsoft Jointly Win US DoD Cloud

  • The Pentagon has split a six-year $9 billion contract for cloud computing services among Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGLGoogleOracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • The U.S. Department of Defense’s move came a year after scrapping a previous contract marred by accusations of political interference by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump and bogged down by legal challenges, the Financial Times reports.

  • The Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability succeeded the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (Jedi), which aimed to build a large common commercial cloud for the entire DoD.

  • The Trump administration wanted to concentrate the cloud computing program under one provider.

  • The project is estimated to be completed by June 2028.

  • The DoD initially awarded Microsoft the contract in October 2018, but legal challenges delayed its implementation.

  • Last summer, the Pentagon canceled the initial Jedi contract.

  • Amazon had charged Trump with exploiting his animosity against Jeff Bezos.

  • Oracle said the single-vendor contract was unfair, while Google had withdrawn its bid in 2018 following a staff outcry for working with the DoD.

See more from Benzinga

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.