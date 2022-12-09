GOQii forays into UAE with its web3 based Digital Health

GOQii, a pioneer in the preventive health-tech space, has announced its foray into United Arab Emirates (UAE). UAE would be the third market for GOQii, after India and the UK, to establish its presence with a comprehensive Preventive Health Ecosystem and Web3 based Digital Health Metaverse. GOQii had earlier also presented at GITEX GLOBAL the world’s largest tech show and had committed to investing and expanding its base in the GCC Area.

GOQii has partnered with Harley International Medical Clinic with an aim to drive Health Metaverse in UAE. With this partnership, the residents in UAE will now be able to avail the comprehensive digital diabetes care program. This announcement was made at GOQii’s annual event called ‘Reimagine Health in the Metaverse’ on 8th December 2022 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Harley International Medical Clinic will be enrolling users with diabetes on the GOQii health platform and help them manage their diabetes. The GOQii Diabetes Care programme is implemented to help people with diabetes to manage their condition and take ownership of their health with external help and expert guidance.

Each user will be onboarded on a comprehensive digital platform and would be equipped with state-of-the-art connected devices, health coaches, doctors who will guide them to change their lifestyle and control their HbA1C levels.

Each user will have the option of creating their virtual avatar which will be connected with their GOQii Age. This would give the users a unique and fun-filled option of getting younger digitally, share it with their friends and be continuously motivated to maintain their healthier self.

Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii, commented: “We are excited to partner with Harley International Medical Clinic. We are focused on digital health and preventive health, delivering unique user experiences through fitness gamification and healthcare rewards. The digital health and fitness metaverse further enables real-world health and fitness to merge with the digital universe in order to engage end-consumers to become fit and healthy. Together, with Harley International Medical Clinic, we will help people manage diabetes and take accountability of their health with expert guidance to improve their quality of life and outcomes,”

Hala Bhat, CEO of Harley International Medical Clinic said, “We would like to support Dubai’s vision to become a global center for the metaverse, through ground breaking and innovative technological advancements in healthcare. These would include a focused offering in preventative health care, improved patient safety and optimal clinical outcomes for diabetes patients.”

Animoca Brands, a global leader in metaverse, gamification and blockchain, invested in GOQii’s Series C investment. Animoca Brands has been a leading voice in promoting the open metaverse and leveraging its possibilities for greater good. GOQii’s partnership with Animoca brands has helped in developing various offerings that leverage metaverse and gamification in preventive healthcare.

GOQii’s metaverse is committed to driving innovation within the healthcare industry, as the company seeks to address the complex challenges of healthcare accessibility and affordability. With the launch of India’s National Digital Health Mission, India is set to bring healthcare into the digital sphere, and GOQii’s metaverse is well poised to benefit consumers across the spectrum of healthcare requirements.

GOQii was invited to present at The Dubai Metaverse Assembly in September. The global event brought together regional and international experts in Dubai to shape the future of metaverse and explore its promise and potential applications. The assembly positioned Dubai as one of the most promising cities in the world by investing in promising economic opportunities, adopting and deploying metaverse technology, and developing digital infrastructure that supports global transformations and the digital economy. GOQii had also presented at the GITEX GLOBAL the world’s largest tech show and has committed to investing and expanding its base in the GCC Area.

Dubai has been leading the fitness mindset by organizing the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The Dubai Fitness Challenge puts forward a simple goal: complete 30 minutes of activity each day for 30 days. With an aim to inspire everyone to create a fitness-focused mindset and seek healthy, active lifestyles.

GOQii and Harley International Medical clinic will ensure that Dubai Health Authority compliance is followed with all local guidelines and foster innovation in the digital health space.