Guillermo Del Toro Pinocchio Making-of Documentary Added to

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is now streaming on Netflix around the globe. Alongside the feature-length film comes a companion making-of documentary that takes you behind the scenes to give you an insight into how the movie was crafted with thoughts from GDT himself.

Titled Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: Handcarved Cinema, the documentary takes around 36 minutes to watch. Per Netflix, here’s how they officially describe the doc:

“With mesmerizing footage and time lapses of animators at work, this behind-the-scenes special captures the artistry of a unique tale years in the making.”

One of the best things about this documentary is seeing the various time-lapses of the painstaking work that went into animating the puppets.

Guillermo del Toro also expresses his well-known and publicized opinions on animation being an art form and not just a genre, with stop-motion being “the most sacred and magical because it’s the bond between an animator and the puppet.”

Amongst the other people interviewed for the documentary includes Mark Gustafson (director), Georgina Hayns (character art and technical director), Corey Campodonico (producer), Alex Bulkley (producer), and Frank Passingham (director of photography).

You’ll also hear from some of the voice actors too, including Christoph Waltz (voices Count Volpe), David Bradley, (voices Geppetto), and Cate Blanchett (voices Spazzatura).

You can see a brief clip from the behind-the-scenes documentary posted on YouTube below:

This is one of a number of making-of documentaries Netflix has uploaded to the service on to Netflix itself over the years.

Most recently, it added one of its best-ever (in our opinion) behind-the-scenes documentary for 1899. Other examples include The Crystal Calls for The Dark Crystal Netflix series, Creating The Queen’s Gambit, Our Planet: Behind The Scenes, and Making The Witcher.

While we’re on Guillermo Del Toro, we posted earlier this week that his next major project for Netflix will likely be a Dr. Frankenstein adaptation of some sort with Oscar Isaac starring.

Finally, if you’re wondering whether the movie is worth checking out, the answer is yes.

Our review for the movie gave it a “PLAY” rating, with the review concluding that it’s a “welcomed variation that brings more empathy, compassion, & gothic style to a well-worn story.”

