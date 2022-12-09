Harry ‘rubs salt into wound’ as William dubbed ‘real target’ in series

Writing in her column for the New Zealand Herald, writer and royal commentator Daniela Elser claimed that Prince William is the “real target” of Meghan and Harry’s bombshell series, suggesting that Harry is “rubbing salt in the wound” as he continues to make accusations against the Royal Family, alongside Meghan Markle.

Ms Elser writes: “Today, the day after the night before, something has become clear and that there is something of a forgotten victim in this sorry saga – ol’ William.”

Speaking of William, the royal commentator described the eldest son of the late Diana and King Charles III as “the one who pushed their mother’s tissues under the bathroom door as she cried inside” and the one who “tried to support his brother when they were both grief-stricken teenagers”.

She added: “The now Prince of Wales’ suffering generally gets lost when we talk about the Great Megxit Mess and in the face of Sussexes’ prime time keening.”

The writer then refers to Harry’s decision to use footage of their mother’s 1995 interview with Panorama – which William has previously stated he wishes is never used again.

