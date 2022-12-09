‘Headteacher of the Year’ suspended as investigation launched

Karen Hutching, once dubbed the “best in Britain”, is the head of New Park Primary School in Kensington, Liverpool, and chief executive of the Sail Academy Trust.

An award-winning headteacher has been suspended by her academy trust.

She is known for turning around failing schools and has a stellar reputation in the education sector.

Mrs Hutchings was named “Headteacher of the Year” by the Times Educational Supplement (TES) awards in 2016.

At the time, Ann Mroz, then editor of TES, said: “Karen Hutchings is a shining example of a headteacher who epitomises inspirational leadership.”

Today, December 9, Sail Academy confirmed her suspension in a statement, reports The Liverpool Echo.

It said: “Karen Hutchings has been suspended and is under investigation”.

A representative for Mrs Hutchings said she had no comment on the situation.