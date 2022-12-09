I’m A Celeb fans divided over Seann Walsh’s campmate reunion amid

Boy George had initially not been welcoming of Matt, admitting he had the desire to walk out when the latecomer joined the campmates in the jungle.

He revealed that his mother had been struggling in a Greenwich hospital during the pandemic, compelling him to send panicked tweets out begging them to “look after” her.

George added that if his mum had died during lockdown, he would have walked out straight after Matt Hancock’s arrival.

“I feel like I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with [him under those circumstances]. It’s difficult for me,” he’d huffed angrily at the time.

Now, however, it seems that all may have been forgiven and forgotten, after the group were seen spreading some festive cheer.