Immortals of Aveum Made by Dead Space, Call of Duty Alumni

You’ve heard the story before: a couple of developers that have worked on prominent gaming franchises in the past have gotten together to form a new team. This time around, former Dead Space and Call of Duty developers have come together to form Ascendant Studios. Collectively, they’re bringing Immortals of Aveum to PS5 next year, a first-person shooter containing both bullets and magic. Catch the trailer above.

The EA Originals label will help bring the game to market; it also published It Takes Two and upcoming title Wild Hearts. It’s a single player experience built in Unreal Engine 5 that will deliver “a visceral, cinematic campaign”, according to the YouTube description.