Is Something from Tiffany’s starring Zoey Deutch on Netflix?

It’s the season for new Christmas movies, and Netflix has already released its fair share of new movies we’ll be rewatching each year. But will Something from Tiffany’s join the ranks of holiday romantic comedies fans will have on their Netflix watch lists each year?

In the new movie, Not Okay star Zoey Deutch ends up a little something from Tiffany’s: an engagement ring not meant for her. However, she just might come to find that she was actually in the right place at the right time.

Here’s everything to know about the new Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson movie, including where to watch every minute of the lovable Christmas magic!

What is Something from Tiffany’s about?

Much like other hit holiday romantic comedy films, Something from Tiffany’s features a charming synopsis with a mix-up that leads two people to true love. Based on the book of the same name by Melissa Hill, the movie centers on an engagement ring that ends up in the wrong, but ironically right, hands.

Check out the official movie synopsis from Amazon Prime Video:

“Life – like love – is full of surprises and unexpected gifts. In the holiday romance Something From Tiffany’s, one woman’s life is forever changed by an engagement ring meant for someone else.”

Who’s in the Something from Tiffany’s cast?

Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson star in the new movie as the romantic leads, and Pretty Little Liars and You alum Shay Mitchell also appears in a supporting role. Take a look at the rest of the film’s cast in the list below:

Zoey Deutch as Rachel Meyer

Kendrick Sampson as Ethan Greene

Ray Nicholson as Gary Wilson

Shay Mitchell as Vanessa

Leah Jeffries as Daisy

Jojo T. Gibbs as Terri Blake

Javicia Leslie as Sophia

Chido Nwokocha as Brian Harrison

Stephanie Shepherd as Tiffany Saleswoman

Michael Roark as David

Is Something from Tiffany’s on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Something from Tiffany’s won’t be available to stream on Netflix. The film belongs to another streaming service, but there are similar holiday romantic comedies to check out on Netflix before hopping over to the other streamer to watch the new movie.

Add Christmas rom-coms like Falling for Christmas, Love Hard, Christmas with You, The Knight Before Christmas, The Noel Diary, and more to your watch lists. If you’re looking for Zoey Deutch titles on Netflix, check out the movie Set It Up and the series The Politician.

Where to watch Something from Tiffany’s

Something from Tiffany’s will be exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning on Friday, Dec. 9. Check out the official trailer for the charming new romantic comedy in the video below!

Will you be checking out Something from Tiffany’s this holiday season?