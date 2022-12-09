Jim Cramer says he likes these 2 Covid-era winners that are

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday offered investors a list of his favorite e-commerce stocks that have made a comeback since peaking during the height of the pandemic.

“Most of the Covid stocks are still in the doghouse — where they belong,” he said, adding, “But some of them have started making real comebacks and I think they’ve got more room to run.”

Stocks that soared during the height of the pandemic as Americans worked from home, ramped up online shopping and looked for at-home entertainment cratered when the economy reopened.

However, some names have been able to make a comeback in recent months, even though they aren’t close to their highs from the past two years, Cramer said.

Here are two e-commerce Covid comeback plays he’s eyeing.