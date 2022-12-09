Jim Moses: Christmas Letters

Categories
“Dear Santa, I’ve been a very good boy this year, and I would like…” I don’t even remember how many of those letters I wrote when I was a child, or how many my own children wrote while they were growing up, but there were lots of them. Santa, being an all-around good guy, returned some of those letters to my parents, and later to me, so I can sit back and remember the history of the family through what was written. When I was younger, I asked for all the usual things, like a bicycle or a race car set, but I also asked for things that date the letter, like a hula hoop, or Hardy Boys mysteries, or roller skates. Our daughters asked for items such as Cabbage Patch Kids, and a decade later our son asked for Power Rangers figurines. There were requests for VHS movies of Barney, The Little Mermaid, etc. Each letter gives a snapshot of the times.



