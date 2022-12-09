Kieran Trippier opens up on relationship with Antoine Griezmann

Kieran Trippier has revealed that he enjoyed a close friendship with Antoine Griezmann when the two played together at Atletico Madrid.
Trippier’s England will go up against Griezmann’s France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.
It won’t be the first time the two have shared a pitch having done so multiple times in Spain, both as opponents and as teammates.
They played together for a season at Atletico Madrid and Trippier has revealed that they enjoyed a close relationship during that time.
“We lived in the same area and spent a lot of time together off the pitch,” said the Newcastle right-back.
“We all did. It was like a big family. He helped me with the language and was really important to me.
“We all lived in the same area. It was brilliant to be honest as we would finish training at 11.30am, the sun would be shining and you are having BBQs. What more can you ask for? Know what I mean?”
Looking back, Trippier is grateful to Griezmann in particular for helping him out so much in Spain.
“We got on really well,” he added.
“His English is good and he really helped me when I was there, even though he arrived after me. I have huge respect for him.
“As a player abroad you find it hard at times and Griezy certainly helped me. So I have huge respect for him but I hope Saturday is a good day for us.”
