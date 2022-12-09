Kirstie Alley Dating History, Relationship, Husband, And Kids

Kirstie Alley Dating History

Kirstie Alley is an American actress. Her character was Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993. She received an Emmy Award and Golden Globe award in 1991. She is the sitcom Veronica’s Closet with some additional Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She was perhaps best known for her characters in Look Who’s Talking in 1989, and Look who’s talking now in 1993. Her debut movie as a Vulcan Starfleet character is Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan movie in 1982. According to Yahoo, she has been married to Bob Alley since 1970 and then divorced in 1977. In 1983, she again married Parker Stevenson and then shared two children together. After that, she adopted her son William True in 1992 and adopted her daughter Lillie in 1995.

Kirstie Alley Relationships Before Her Death

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alley admitted to falling in love with co-stars, John Travolta and Patrick Swayze. Alley and Travolta seem together in the two sequels of Look Who’s Talking movie, which was released in 1990 and 1993. Alley admitted that she continued flirting with Travolta even after he married Preston. Also, she said that Kelly came up to me, and they are getting married.

Kirstie Alley Husbands

Kirstie Alley married her first husband Bob Alley in 1970, and later they divorced in 1977. Then she married her second husband Parker Stevenson in 1983 and divorced in 1997. She worked in many movies like Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan as Saavik in 1982, One More chance as Sheila in 1983, Champions as Barbara, Blind Date as Clarie Simpson, and Runaway as Jackie Rogers in 1984. Summer School as Ms. Robin Elizabeth Bishop in 1987, She has a Baby movie in 1988, Shoot To Kill as Sarah Rennell in 1988, and Loverboy movie as Dr. Joyce Palmer in 1989.

1. Bob Alley

2. Parker Stevenson

Kirstie Alley Kids

Kirstie Alley’s kids are Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. She worked in many television shows like Quark series as Handmaiden in 1978, Match Game series in 1979, Highway Honey as Draggin’ Lady in 1983, The Love Boat as Marion Stevens in 1983, Masquerade as Casey Collins in 1984, Sins of the Past as Patrice Cantwell, A Bunny’s Tale as Gloria Steinem in 1985, North and South as Virgilia Hazard in 1986, The Hitchhiker as Jane L. Angelica in 1987, Prince of Bel Air movie as Jamie Harrison in 1986.

