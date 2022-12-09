Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 9

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:09 a.m.: One of Turkey’s most influential marine biologists is pleading for the creation of an “ecological corridor” to save dolphins and other sea creatures from destruction during Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Bayram Ozturk spoke to Agence France-Presse one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of waging an “ecocide” that was devastating marine life across the Black Sea.

Ozturk, the head of the Turkish Marine Research Foundation wants the world to take a closer look at the damage that has been done.

“We need international surveillance. We need to know what is happening exactly,” he said in a telephone interview.

His biggest immediate worry is that fighting this winter will interrupt the natural migration period of dolphins across the Black Sea.

“There should be an ecological corridor starting from the Danube River to the Odessa area, where there’s a highly concentrated dolphins population,” he said of a region near Ukraine’s southwestern border with Romania.

12:02 a.m.: South Africa’s leading opposition party on Thursday called on the government to explain why a Russian cargo ship that it said was under western sanctions had docked at a Cape Town naval base, Agence France-Presse reported.

The vessel arrived at Simon’s Town, South Africa’s largest naval base, on Tuesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) party said, adding it seemed to have turned off its automatic identification system, which provides the ship’s position and other information.

At night, cranes had been offloading cargo from it and onto trucks protected by armed personnel, it added.

South Africa has resisted taking sides following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a war that has triggered sweeping Western sanctions.

The South Africa defense ministry and the navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ship, identified by local media as the Lady R, flies a Russian flag and is en route from Cameroon to Tanzania, according to vessel tracking websites.

