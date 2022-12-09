Leading cloud computing companies in clinical trials

Cloud computing is one of the themes that will have a significant impact on clinical trials. Credit: LeoWolfert/Shutterstock.com.

Cloud-based clinical trials can reduce the huge expense and long lead times of traditional clinical trials. Clinical data sharing improves clinical care, which can result in the development of new clinical trial administration processes, personalisation of treatment strategies, and modified and improved technologies or treatments currently in evaluation. It can improve the data analysis timeliness, provide new ideas for research, and reduce costs by avoiding unnecessary duplication of trials.

Discover the leading cloud computing clinical trials companies

Clinical Trials Arena has listed some of the leading companies offering products and services related to cloud computing using its intel, insights and decades-long experience in the sector.

The information provided in the download document is drafted for clinical trial executives and technology leaders involved in cloud innovations.

The download contains detailed information on suppliers and their product offerings, as well as contact details to aid purchasing or hiring decisions.

Among the leading suppliers of cloud computing solutions for clinical trials are Veeva, Medidata, Medable, Curavit, Empiric Logic, POC Pharma, ClinciaRx, thrivor, uMotif, and Bristol-Meyers Squibb.

Application of cloud services in clinical trials

Centralised cloud management saves time for clinical trials in areas such as logistics and enables enrolment at multiple sites. A managed services provider can help in compiling enormous data into a central repository to cut short a clinical trial’s duration. Centralising data in a cloud also facilitates quick action with robust auditing.

Some cloud data vendors offer analytics-as-a-service, including data standardisation, and presentation services, which help pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organisations (CROs) and other organisations integrate, share, and analyse data from clinical trials.

Cloud computing security in clinical trials

Cloud computing aims to maximise the effectiveness of the dynamically relocated shared resources, enabling quick access to powerful computing, clinical trial sponsors and CROs. It enables processor-intensive data analytics, implementation, and validation in lesser time to offer rapid study support and storage of enormous study documents and data.

The cloud offers clinical trial sponsors and CROs the ability to provide better services to their clients for easy sharing of information and improved operational efficiency. The uncertainty of clients on cloud information security is one of the major challenges to using cloud computing.

Concerns regarding protecting patient privacy during data sharing are generally reduced by explicit patient consent and de-identification. For example, electronic health records (EHR) in the US are de-identified as per the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).