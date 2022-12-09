Liam Krall Awarded Dallas Open Main Draw Wild Card – Tennis

DALLAS/WASHINGTON, December 9, 2022 (by Michael Dickens)

One of the highlights of the ATP Dallas Open is its “College Night,” in which it showcases a local Southern Methodist University player at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on the SMU campus. In its inaugural event last February, SMU senior team captain Caleb Chakravarthi received a wild card into the main draw and lost to qualifier Vasek Pospisil of Canada, 6-1, 6-0.

In the second edition of the ATP 250 indoor event, which begins next Feb. 4, it will be SMU junior Liam Krall‘s turn. Krall earned a qualifying wild card at last year’s Dallas Open – his first experience of competing at the ATP level – and lost in the first round to Jurij Rodionov of Austria, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

“We are proud to award Liam Krall with a wild card to compete in the singles main draw at the 2023 Dallas Open,” Peter Lebedevs, Dallas Open tournament director, said in a statement Thursday. “Liam has done a terrific job for the Mustangs the past two seasons and displayed some high-level tennis at last year’s Dallas Open in the singles qualifying. He demonstrates tremendous values and has worn his heart on his sleeve at SMU, and we know he will continue to flourish before taking the next step to the pro level. We look forward to watching Liam play on the big stage again on his home court in front of a full house right here on The Hilltop.”

Congrats to @SMUMTennis star Liam Krall for the award of a singles main draw wildcard. 🙌 Also representing @SMU in the ’23 #DALOpen 👉 @SMUWTennis standouts Hadley Doyle and Jackie Nylander, who will compete in doubles in the Women’s Tennis Classic on Feb. 4. #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/tuGLGYqPC3 — Dallas Open (@DALOpenTennis) December 8, 2022

Krall will be featured during the night session on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Krall completed his freshman season with a 16-9 overall singles record, including 5-0 at No. 1 singles, and was recognized as American Athletic Conference 2021 Freshman of the Year. Then, as a sophomore, Krall went 26-7 and earned all-conference honors. During SMU’s run to the 2022 AAC title, he was named the AAC’s Most Outstanding Player.

“It’s an incredible honor and privilege to be able to receive the wild card, and I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity to play,” Krall, a native of Bronxville, N.Y., said in a statement. “I hope to do my best and can’t wait to play in front of friends and family in February. I can’t be more thankful to all the people who could make this happen.”

SMU’s Doyle and Nylander added to Women’s Tennis Classic

Hadley Doyle and Jackie Nylander, SMU doubles partners the past two seasons, have been added to the Women’s Tennis Classic on Feb. 4, joining previously announced seven-time major champion Venus Williams and World No. 14 Danielle Collins.

Last season, Doyle and Hadley were ranked as high as No. 33, with a 13-8 win-loss record and four wins over ranked teams. Both have been recognized with all-AAC honors in both singles and doubles.

“We are thrilled to have Hadley Doyle and Jackie Nylander join us at the inaugural Women’s Tennis Classic at the 2023 Dallas Open,” Lebedevs said. “They are top collegiate tennis talents who have earned this opportunity to play with a legend like Venus Williams and one of the top players in the world in Danielle Collins. It promises to be a fun night an we are anticipating a great crowd.”

“We are thankful for the opportunity to be able to play in the Women’s Tennis Classic,” Doyle said in a statement. “Jackie and I both are so excited to be doing this together. It will be a real memory to have forever.”